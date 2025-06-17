Watch Robert Downey Jr. Make Surprise Ironheart Appearance (& Tease His Doom Replacement?)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to go toe-to-toe with the new DC Universe at the box office this summer when it releases The Fantastic Four: First Steps just two weeks after Superman. It’s going to be a tough battle, as there’s a lot of hype surrounding James Gunn’s latest movie. However, Marvel Studios has an ace in the hole that could help it dominate the conversation for the next couple of weeks: Ironheart. Following Riri Williams, who made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the show will pit the engineering whiz against magical forces that aren’t looking to make friends.

With the first three episodes of Ironheart set to drop in less than a week, the cast is out promoting the project. Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos took their talents to Good Morning America, a stop on every Marvel Studios press tour because ABC is under the Disney umbrella. The good people at GMA are the best in the business, though, so they were ready with a surprise for their guests.

Host Robin Roberts interrupted the conversation to kick it to a video message from Robert Downey Jr., who was wearing a Pinewood Studios hat to promote his upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. “Miss Thorne, I couldn’t be happier than to see you bringing Riri Williams to life,” he started. “But the Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as Doctor Doom via Parker Robbins.”

After losing focus at the thought of losing his latest gig, Downey Jr. got back on track to deliver one last message to Thorne, saying, “Long story short, Iron Man loves Ironheart” while making a heart with his hands. The support clearly means the world to the Ironheart star, especially because she has a long history with Tony Stark.

Dominique Thorne and Robert Downey Jr. Have a Strong Connection

Thorne spent the next few minutes of her appearance on GMA talking about her appreciation for both Iron Man and Downey Jr. “Ironheart loves Iron Man, too,” she said. “You know, [Downey Jr.] has been so, so supportive. Like, it’s really been amazing because I do come from a family that loves the MCU. My baby brother was born just a few months before Iron Man came out, and so it’s been a family affair ever since then. We have pictures of my baby brother being Iron Man and me being Iron Girl for Halloween. This goes so deep. It goes so deep.”

Having Downey Jr. in her corner isn’t new for Thorne, though, because the actor called her after Ironheart finished filming to pass the torch. “Shortly after we finished filming in Chicago is when I got the first phone call from him, and he has been so sweet, like, through and through,” she explained. “So, the support it means so much. It really does.”

With all the love going around, it’s a shame that Iron Man and Ironheart are unlikely to ever meet in the MCU. However, that doesn’t mean Thorne will never get to share the screen with Downey Jr. The actress was recently asked about a potential appearance in Doomsday and didn’t shoot down the idea, meaning there’s a chance that Ironheart uses her big brain to ensure that Tony Stark’s legacy doesn’t take a hit because of Doctor Doom.

Ironheart’s first three episodes will release on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

