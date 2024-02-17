Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, February 17th?

Fans of Saturday Night Live will have to wait at least one more week to get a new episode. The cast and crew of the live sketch comedy are still on a two-week hiatus, which means there will be no new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, February 17th. As is the case with previous weeks where no new episode is to be had, NBC will instead air two old Saturday Night Live episodes in its place.

In an early time slot, beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern, the Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty episode from Season 48 (2023) will air a condensed version of the original show. Fast forward to Saturday Night Live's usual slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, and viewers will be treated to the Jacob Elordi and Renee Rapp episode from earlier this year.

When do new SNL episodes return?

The show will then with new episodes next Saturday, February 24th with Shane Gillis making his hosting debut. Gillis was infamously cast as a member of Saturday Night Live prior to the events of Season 45 before being fired before a single episode aired due to racist comments the comedian previously made on a podcast appearance.

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining 'SNL,'" the show said in a statement announcing they had moved on from the comedian. "We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

The Gillis-hosted episode will be the first of three straight new editions before the Saturday Night Live crew takes another two-week break.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.