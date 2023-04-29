Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 29th?

For what's likely the last time in Season 48, there is no new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight. After taking a break last week, the show's spring break continues through this weekend, meaning there will be no new episode of the live sketch comedy tonight, April. 29th. Instead, NBC is airing The Fate of the Furious, which is taking over the show's "vintage" episode spot earlier in the evening. However, when 11:30 p.m. Eastern rolls around, NBC will air an episode from earlier this season.

SNL will then return next Saturday, May 6th, with Pete Davidson making his hosting debut on the show. He'll be joined by rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who's also making his debut at Studio 8H. Should the series be looking to air 21 episodes in Season 48—the sum the series traditionally sticks too—that means there will be two more episodes after the Davidson episode next week, with a Season 48 finale potentially coming on May 20th.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit having being on the show for eight years. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.