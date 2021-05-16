Saturday Night Live Returns With Keegan-Michael Key's Hosting Debut

Saturday Night Live continues to barrel towards its 46th season finale, with the season's penultimate episode airing tonight. Like many other episodes this year, tonight's episode features the SNL debut of both host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Key is hosting the show in support of AppleTV+'s Schmigadoon!, a series he stars in alongside SNL mainstay Cecily Strong. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also an executive producer of the show.

Rodrigo's debut comes in support of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Series and the singer's debut single "Drivers License." Released this January, "Drivers Licensed" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in the United States. It also reached number one in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The record is currently certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA.

AHHHH!!!

This is TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/hMvNILI63I — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2021

With two fan favorites in store for tonight's episode, fans of the live sketch show have social abuzz. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.