SNL Re-Airing David Harbour’s Hosting Debut Instead of New Episode Tonight

Earlier this season, Stranger Things star David Harbour made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and tonight, fans of the actor will be able to relive the whole episode again in its entirety. Thanks to a one-week Thanksgiving hiatus, no new episode being scheduled tonight has made way for the re-airing of the episode first broadcast earlier this season on October 12th. Among the most memorable skits of Harbour’s episode includes a hard-R reimaging of Sesame Street — totally in the vein of the trailer to Todd Phillips’ Joker — and a hilarious episode-capping bit involving Harbour and Kate McKinnon as sex-crazed Italian grandparents working on their spaghetti sauce recipe as their grandkids look on.

This week’s break will be the last until the show’s extended holiday break later next month, meaning fans of the live skit show will get three more episodes in 2019. SNL returns next Saturday with Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez making her third hosting stop. She’ll be joined by musical guest DaBaby. The year then rounds out with an episode on December 14th featuring Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan before the Christmas episode sends us out for the year with the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to the show. He’ll be joined by the Grammy-nominated Lizzo as musical guest.

This season’s cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, EGo Nwodim, and Bowen Yang.

As we wait for Stranger Things 4 to hit Netflix in the next year or two, Harbour is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Red Guardian in May’s Black Widow solo film. Earlier this summer, the star told ComicBook.com the movie would show fans why Black Widow made the Avengers: Endgame sacrifices she did.

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that [Endgame] particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on NBC.

Photo by Beth Sacca/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images