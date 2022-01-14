It’s Pony Season 2 Clips Feature Guest Stars Jordan Fisher, Adam Campbell, and Jayma Mays

Nickelodeon’s animated series It’s Pony is set to officially kick off its second season this coming Monday, January 17th, at 11AM ET/PT. The new season follows Annie and the eponymous Pony as they continue to get into hijinks and do things like, for example, fiddle with time travel. Ahead of the new season, ComicBook.com has been provided a couple of exclusive clips featuring Season 2 guest stars Adam Campbell (Great News), Jayma Mays (Glee), and Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) being delightfully silly.

The first clip, which you can check out embedded above, sees Fisher voice Barrington, the snobby cousin of Clara in an episode set to air February 17th at 9PM ET/PT. He invites Clara and her “loser friends” to a fancy party while also complaining about how anyone that’s anyone never walks, regardless of the distance. The second, which you can check out below, has Campbell and Mays voicing “an obnoxious, thrill-seeking couple” named Bill and Liz, and, well, let’s just say they have quite the influence on the family.

“We had such a wonderful time recording for It’s Pony! The producers were kind enough to let us tape it at home, which not only felt safe and luxurious, but it gave us an actual reason to clear out the spare room,” Campbell and Mays said of the experience. “It was a dream come true to play a thrill-seeking, adventurous married couple. We’re chuffed to bits to be a part of such a brilliant show.”

As noted above, It’s Pony Season 2 is set to start Monday, January 17th, at 11AM ET/PT on Nicktoons. In total, the new season will include 20 episodes. The show stars Jessica DiCicco as the voice of Annie Bramley, Josh Zuckerman as Pony Bramley, Abe Benrubi as George Bramley, and India de Beaufort as Helen Bramley. It was created by Ant Blades and is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon’s 2015 International Animated Shorts Program. You can check out all of our previous coverage of It’s Pony right here.

What do you think about the new clips from It’s Pony Season 2? Are you looking forward to the premiere on Monday? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!