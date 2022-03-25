Daniel Craig’s 007 may not have a successor just yet, but Amazon is moving quickly to get the world of the iconic character back to screens. Prime Video is moving forward with a brand new reality competition series that will incorporate the themes and locations of James Bond, as contestants race around the world to try and win big money. Think of it like The Amazing Race with a lot of James Bond influence.

According to Variety, Amazon has given the green light to the first season of 007’s Road to a Million. Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are going to be producing the new series alongside Britain’s 72 Films and MGM Television. Production is set to begin later this year and casting is currently underway.

Chosen contestants will compete in pairs to try and win £1 million ($1.3 million) in cash. There will be physical challenges throughout the competition, as well as mental puzzles and mysteries that must be solved in order for a team to take home the prize.

Amazon made headlines this year by completing its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM, the longtime production home of James Bond. Seeing as how the company now has control of the character, it’s likely we will be seeing a lot more Bond in the future. That said, 007’s Road to a Million has reportedly been in the works for some time, with development starting before the MGM deal was made.

“I first had this idea over three years ago,” 72 Films CEO David Glover told Variety. “Dan Grabiner and the U.K. Originals team took it to a whole other level. To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.”

With No Time to Die, which hit theaters last year, Daniel Craig officially wrapped up his five-film run as the iconic spy, making him the third-longest tenured James Bond star to-date. Sean Connery starred in six of Eon’s Bond movies and Roger Moore led seven.

There is currently no release date for 007’s Road to a Million, but with production starting this year it wouldn’t be surprising to see the series in 2023.