James Gunn Teases More The Suicide Squad Characters to Appear in Peacemaker

James Gunn has plans to use other members of the Suicide Squad in the forthcoming Peacemaker TV series that he is developing with star John Cena for HBO Max. While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.

The comment he made was one of a few answers he gave on Twitter when peppered with questions by fans. He also said that he wouldn't spoil anything about The Suicide Squad by giving fans specifics about the timeline of Peacemaker before the movie was out.

"It will be done," Gunn told a fan who asked about other Squad members showing up.

The fan had suggested Pete Davidson's Blackguard specifically, so it could be interpreted that Gunn has plans for that character in particular, but that's probably taking an extra step too far.

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The cast of The Suicide Squad includes returning castmates Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters and their respective roles include IdrisElba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.