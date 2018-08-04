James Marsters Open To Returning For ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

It looks like Buffy might be returning to television, and James Marsters is down to bring fan-favorite vampire Spike back for another go.

The news of a reboot came about recently, with Joss Whedon and Monica Owusu-Breen on board to make it work. Marsters seems quite enthused about the news of a reboot, which would feature a new slayer in the lead hero role.

Holy crap! ‘Buffy’ is getting a reboot?!! Awesome! Black teen Buffy, cool! Joss is producing, thank god! Empowering the female youth, spectacular!!! Personally, I hope that the new show retains the message of “Don’t give up, not on yourself, not on the world.” What do you think?

At the recent Television Critics Association press tour Marsters kept the door open to returning to the beloved universe (via AV Club), saying “Never say never”: “Joss’ mind is always surprising. I’m open to playing Spike if Joss is involved,”

Currently, Marsters is in the Runaways universe, but if Joss is involved you can count Marsters in, whether it has to do with Spike or not.

“I am open to whatever Joss has in mind, whether that’s Spike or something else,” Marsters said, emphasizing the valuable nature of the series, especially given current events: “I think the world very much needs a new Slayer right now.”

Whedon will be executive producing the series, but Owusu-Breen’s vision for the show is what will be driving it forward. Marsters is excited to see what she has planned, calling it a “great way to go”. He also explained what a Spike return might look like now that it’s been 15 years since the original show ended.

“I think that we’d have to get some really good lighting together to sell Spike,” he said with a laugh. “What would be great is if he comes back and he’s like [Adopts Spike accent.] ‘Buffy, you look terrible. I still love you, of course.’”

Right now the series is just in development, but hopefully it won’t be long until we see a new Slayer protecting Sunnydale.

