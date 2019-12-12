The World According to Jeff Goldblum Tackles LARPing in New Preview

One of the stranger properties on Disney+ has been The World According to Jeff Goldblum. This week, the host finds himself in a brand new scenario for himself, LARP-ing. Now, this kind of roleplaying is something the star can get into, but he has to learn the ins and outs of the culture first. TV Guide posted a clip from the episode that sees Goldblum grapple with some VR game shenanigans and then engaging in some foam combat for his troubles. There’s learning how to take a hit, embellishing the contact, and then handing out some punishment himself. Goldblum is doing all of this with his signature strange affectations. Lots of streaming content has trouble standing out from the crowd, but Jeff Goldblum’s show on Disney+ has some legitimate laughs and interesting looks at subcultures that some viewers may never have considered before.

Lots of fans watching at home are probably wondering if we have seen the last of the beloved actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He talked about the prospect of popping up again on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Goldblum could totally see The Grandmaster appearing on Disney+ or on the big screen at some point. He’s all about giving it another whirl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldblum began, “I love all those guys at Marvel and Kevin Feige but the director of that, Taika Waititi, he’s a genius! He helped create Flight of the Concords. You ever see that movie that he did, all improvised? He did an all improvised movie called What We Do in the Shadows. It’s a great movie.”

In response to other rumors of another appearance, he said, “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Disney released a synopsis for the series back at D23 Expo:

“In this new 12-part series, Jeff Goldblum takes us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride! In each episode he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history. From sneakers, ice cream, coffee and cosmetics to everything in between, Jeff uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes whimsical back stories. Through the prism of Jeff’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum releases new episodes Fridays on Disney+.