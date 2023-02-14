Jeff Vlaming, Writer for X-Files, Fringe, and Hannibal, Dies at 63

Jeff Vlaming, a longtime writer and producer in television, has passed away according to Deadline. The trade reveals that Vlaming, whose credits include the likes of The X-Files, Hannibal, and Fringe, passed away on Monday, January 30 after "a battle with cancer." In a statement on his death, Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller said the following: "Jeff Vlaming was one of the beautiful demented minds in the Hannibal writers room, often illustrating many of the cannibal psychiatrist's lurid kills. His vivid imagination and artistic skill were matched only by his kindness and warm camaraderie. He will be greatly missed."

Vlaming cut his teeth on television writing in the 1990s, penning episodes of shows like Lucky Luke, Northern Exposure, and cult hit The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. After this he began an extension career with The X-Files, serving as a story editor on all 24 episodes of the show's third season (which included fan-favorite episodes like "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose"). He would then go on to work on shows including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Animorphs, and Xena Warrior Princess.

In the 2000s he would continue working on shows that were fan-favorites in the genre sphere, writing for Numb3rs, Battlestar Galactica, Fringe, Stargate Universe, Teen Wolf, Hannibal, and The 100. Last year Vlaming published a graphic novel, 12 o-Clock Somewhere, which he wrote and drew.