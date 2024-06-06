Jensen Ackles Series From Chicago Fire Creator Ordered at Prime Video

The countdown is on to Jensen Ackles' new series. On Thursday, Prime Video announced a series order for Countdown, which was developed for the Supernatural and The Boys star as part of his first-look television deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Ackles will star in the 13-episode series from Derek Haas, co-creator of FBI: International and the franchise-spawning Chicago Fire, who is also under an exclusive overall deal with the studio.

"Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate," per the synopsis. "But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions."

Haas created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner for Countdown, his first series at Amazon MGM Studios. The company co-produces The Boys, the mature comic book-based superhero series where Ackles has played the supe Soldier Boy since season 3.

"I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown," Ackles said in a statement. "I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."

"We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas. He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video's global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

"I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they've assembled at Prime Video," added Haas. "I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can't wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown."

Ackles is best known for playing the hunter Dean Winchester opposite Jared Padalecki's Sam on all 15 seasons of Supernatural. He recently produced the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters on The CW via his Chaos Machine banner, which is under an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios for film and television. Haas, along with co-creating and/or executive producing Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, FBI, and FBI: International with Law & Order's Dick Wolf, has scripted the feature films 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), and Wanted (2008).