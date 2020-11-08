Celebrities and More Remember Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Following His Passing
The sad news broke today that beloved Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, passed away. The iconic Canadian was 80 at the time of his passing, which occurred after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March of 2019. The official Twitter account for Jeopardy! shared the news earlier today, saying, "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends." Trebek hosted the show for 36 years and has been getting special tributes from fans and friends on social media. Ryan Reynolds was one of many to pay tribute to Trebek and spoke about the host's upcoming cameo in the new movie Free Guy.
Reynolds wasn't the only person to take to social media to mourn Trebek's passing. You can read some of the reactions from various celebrities and more below...
Justin Trudeau
prevnext
We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020
Viola Davis
prevnext
RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020
Kevin Smith
prevnext
Every night, you helped a dumbass like me to feel smarter than I really am. And the day you referenced me and my work in a clue, I felt like I’d truly made it. Farewell to The Greatest Canadian. You made us all a little wiser, a little warmer, and a little bit better. RIP, Alex. https://t.co/uLsE9n1Gmd— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 8, 2020
Wesley Snipes
prevnext
Rest Easy 🙏🏿 #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/BlUqfSwOF8— WS (@wesleysnipes) November 8, 2020
Lou Diamond Phillips
prevnext
Deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek. I was privileged to know him. As you might imagine, he quietly exuded poise, class, intelligence and overflowing warmth whenever he entered a room. He brought knowledge to the masses and made ‘smart’ cool. #RIPAlexTrebek https://t.co/9xpE7iOrku— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) November 8, 2020
Steve Harvey
prevnext
My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020
Eric McCormack
prevnext
Didn’t always watch #Jeopardy , but when I did, #AlexTrebek was a constant reminder that knowledge, wit and elegance are a pretty sexy combo. Much love to the family and friends of one of #Canada ‘s favorite sons. pic.twitter.com/hNTOvKklzN— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) November 8, 2020
Katherine McNamara
prevnext
A man who dedicated his career to fostering knowledge, curiosity, and the love of the game. - Who is Alex Trebek?
Thank you for the many years of discovery and learning. @Jeopardy #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/UODf34ohVK— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) November 8, 2020
Sean Waltman
prevnext
I never met Alex Trebek. It still feels like a long time friend has passed. Maybe not a best friend, but an acquaintance I was very fond of.🙏 #ripalextrebeck pic.twitter.com/rqyJZ9pasA— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 8, 2020
Olivia Munn
prevnext
Damn. 😞 Rest in love, Alex Trebek. ❤️❤️❤️❤️⛅️— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) November 8, 2020
Dan Levy
prevnext
Thank you, Alex. https://t.co/0ChGPYVHtr— dan levy (@danjlevy) November 8, 2020
Padma Lakshmi
prevnext
I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020
Paul Stanley
prevnext
RIP Alex Trebek. Thank you for making knowledge approachable, accessible and fun for so many. I can’t imagine you gone. https://t.co/CmeigW1wsi— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 8, 2020
Charlie Puth
prevnext
My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020
Sony Pictures
prev
Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family. For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. pic.twitter.com/aLTb8sWWGh— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 8, 2020