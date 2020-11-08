Celebrities and More Remember Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Following His Passing

The sad news broke today that beloved Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, passed away. The iconic Canadian was 80 at the time of his passing, which occurred after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March of 2019. The official Twitter account for Jeopardy! shared the news earlier today, saying, "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends." Trebek hosted the show for 36 years and has been getting special tributes from fans and friends on social media. Ryan Reynolds was one of many to pay tribute to Trebek and spoke about the host's upcoming cameo in the new movie Free Guy.

Reynolds wasn't the only person to take to social media to mourn Trebek's passing. You can read some of the reactions from various celebrities and more below...