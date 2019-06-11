Jeopardy! Teen Tournament Returning in June

With summer now in session, the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament is set to return. The new tournament begins Monday, June 17th and features fifteen of bright, American students in the 14-17 age range. The contestants will compete over the course of two weeks to try to take home the event’s grand prize of $100,000.

Jeopardy! is the quiz show that tests contestants by offering them answers for which they must form a question. While it’s normally a show featuring adult contestants, the Teen Tournament shines the spotlight on a younger generation, giving them the chance to steal the show and earn a cash prize.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is the complete roster of Teen Tournament contestants, in alphabetical order:

Justin Bolsen, a freshman from Canton, Ga.

Avi Gupta, a senior from Portland, Ore.

Jackson Jones, a junior from Louisville, Ky.

Rohit Kataria, a junior from Wheelersburg, Ohio

Sreekar Madabushi, a junior from Basking Ridge, N.J.

Lucas Miner, a junior from Miami, Fla.

Hannah Nekritz, a senior from Stamford, Conn.

Teagan O’Sullivan, a freshman from Charlotte, N.C.

Stephanie Pierson, a junior from Macon, Ga.

Ryan Presler, an eighth-grader from Sioux Falls, S.D.

Alison Purcell, a senior from Bellaire, Texas

Audrey Sarin, a senior from Redmond, Wash.

Eesha Sohail, a senior from Bakersfield, Calif.

Sophia Weng, a junior from Chevy Chase, Md.

Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore from Grand Blanc, Mich.

Jeopardy! is celebrating its 35th anniversary season with host Alex Trebek. Trebek has been public with his recent cancer diagnosis. He reports positive results from treatment and plans to continue hosting the show for the foreseeable future.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Jeopardy! has a weekly audience of 23 million viewers and is the top-rated quiz show on television. Jeopardy! has received several awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Records for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys). Jeopardy! Was also awarded a 2011 Peabody Award. Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

Are you looking forward to the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament? Let us know in the comments.