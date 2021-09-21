Jeopardy: Mayim Bialik Wants The Hosting Job Permanently

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik wants the job full time. She spoke to Glamour about an absolutely bizarre rollout to the new era of the show. Despite all the drama surrounding producer Mike Richards and his departure from the host position, the Big Bang Theory star has her sights set on being the permeant host one day. Both she and Richards were named dual hosts after a long process that saw many stars competing for the job. The producer chose himself and the Internet absolutely exploded. Now, Bialik will be hosting with Ken Jennings as they try to get this season done. Nothing has been said about how the arrangement will go after this season. Many have noticed that Sony Television probably has some other plan they’re working on right now. (The Internet’s preferred candidate has basically moved on.) But, if it’s up to the sitcom star, she’s absolutely game to stand behind that podium for as long as necessary.

“But I have to say, the use of my brain and my skill set feels best suited by this job on Jeopardy! It is a dream job,” Bialik claimed. “I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator.”

The Jeopardy host didn’t have a ton to say about the remainder of her work with Richards. “I think not commenting is the safest thing to do. In his capacity as producer, I, of course, still had to work with him and speak with him and interact with him [when that report came out],” the Big Bang Theory star said. “But that’s because I’m a head-down kind of person, meaning I had to continue to work in the capacity that I did until he was no longer the person literally in my ear.”

She went further in talking about why the Jeopardy job is so special to her. “It’s a dream. It’s not just like, ‘Of course I want the job.’ It’s a special, special experience to be given this opportunity at all,” the star explained. “Even for the two days that I originally did. That being said, the amount of schedule juggling which I’m currently doing right now is maddening. It takes a lot of humans and a lot of calendars and a lot of figuring out. So would I like to believe that it could have been done then? Sure. But there’s also a lot of other pieces that I wasn’t part of knowing about.”

Bialik added, “The only other time in my life that I’ve said, ‘There’s no better job than with this,’ was when I was on The Big Bang Theory, and it was ending. People were like, ‘Do you want it to end?’ And I said, ‘No. There’s no other job that’s been better than this.’”

