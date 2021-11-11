Jeopardy! Announces New Tournament With A Big Twist

Jeopardy! has announced a new tournament comprised exclusively of professors. Next month will see Mayim Bialik lob clues at contestants from 15 different colleges and universities. Monday, December 6 will see things kick-off before a champion is crowned on Friday, December 17. It’s been a weird year for the production, but this can help things end on a very positive note. For the professors involved, there’s a nice chunk of change waiting for them if they can emerge victoriously. $100,000 will be on the line for the grand prize. If that wasn’t enough, there’s a spot in the Tournament of Champions up for grabs too.

“It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage,” Bialik wrote in a press statement. “There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.”

When speaking to James Corden, the host explained how much she just wanted to do the job rather than deal with the drama.

“Just let me read the clues! I was a headline on CNN three days in a row,” she began. “Like, who knew that people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!? I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues, you know? Just let me read the clues. The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen and this job is like, people should think the least about me. It’s my job to be the host [and] just read the clues.”

“But I have to say, the use of my brain and my skillset feels best suited by this job on Jeopardy! It is a dream job,” Bialik told Glamour earlier this year. “I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator.”

