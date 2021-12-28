Hawkeye Deleted Scene Shows Kate and Clint Buying A TON of Ammo for Trick Arrows

A photo from a deleted scene in the season finale of Hawkeye shows Clint Barton and Kate Bishop stopping by a store to purchase ammunition for their trick arrows. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s characters are the stars of Hawkeye, with the seasoned Avenger taking on the younger mentee as a partner throughout the Disney+ series. The photo in question appears to take place shortly after Kate Bishop discovers her mother, Eleanor, has been secretly working with the Kingpin. After officially committing to being Kate’s partner, Clint shows her the proper way to assemble a ton of trick arrows.

The photo released by Marvel Studios features Clint Barton and Kate Bishop inside what appears to be a sporting goods store. They’re both holding a bag of multiple arrows and other supplies. What stands out is the purple ends of the arrows matching the comic book-accurate costumes our two Hawkeyes wear in the final confrontation against the Tracksuit Mafia in the episode titled “So This Is Christmas?”

Trick arrows were a running theme throughout the season of Hawkeye. Kate Bishop gets an opportunity to use some of Clint Barton’s arrows in Episode 3 during a car chase action sequence with the Tracksuit Mafia. The revelation that Clint has a trick arrow that uses Pym Particles from that episode comes back around in the season finale, when Kate gets the chance to shrink a Tracksuit fan down to size. In a hilarious bit, the small fan and its occupants are taken away by an owl, never to be seen or heard from again. The climactic battle also features trick arrows that can freeze, shoot tranquilizer darts, sonic blasts, create a magnetic pulse, and much more. Kate also uses a trick arrow to defeat Wilson Fisk, played by Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio once again.

D’Onofrio spoke about returning to portray Kingpin, saying he sees the Kingpin in Hawkeye as the same one he portrayed in Daredevil, calling them “the same person.”

“They don’t exist [separately]. They’re the same person,” D’Onofrio told Screen Rant when asked if Daredevil and Hawkeye exist in two separate worlds. “I think from my point of view, like a lot of the Avengers stuff, a lot of the MCU stuff, they tried to connect as many dots to the original canon as they can, and some dots are just not possible to connect. And that’s what we’ve done with connecting to Daredevil and vice versa.”

All episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.