Jeremy Renner Says He Has No Idea What A Marvel Movie Is Going To Look Like When It’s Done





Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner says that he has no idea what a Marvel movie will look like once it gets done. The Marvel actor sat down with GQ to remember every stop of his career so far. When it comes to the MCU, there’s a lot of green screen work involved with special effects in the series. Hawkeye is such a grounded character. But, even street-level characters like him have their share of laser battles and far-off locales. Renner appreciates the differences between all of the Marvel properties. But, he’s acknowledging how strange things can get when you’re dealing with a massive franchise like this.

“Well, it’s just different right? You really wanna see… I know what ‘Wind River’s’ gonna look like when it’s done. I have no idea what the film is gonna look like in the Marvel Universe. I have zero clue. I mean, I know the scenes we shot when it’s inside of a lab or something. But, like when you don’t know what the backdrop is, or what the Hulk really looks like. It’s just completely different.”

“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful, you know, blessing, first and foremost,” he began. “Five amazing friends that we’ve all shared something very similar and been through a lot of things together personally and cinematically. We shared so much together. That shared experience is where it’s all at for me. It’s a beautiful thing.”

“And within the world, you know, when it gets to the character and stuff, there’s like limitations of like how to really kind of, forward the character, understand the character more” Renner continued. “Because, everyone’s got a cog in the wheel to support the whole picture. There’s been telling, you know, like in Age of Ultron, when Hawkeye had a family. that no one knew about. And this farm in the middle of nowhere, and that was very telling.”

Marvel describes Hawkeye:

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.”

