Mayor of Kingstown Bringing Back Fan Favorite for Season 3

The production of Mayor of Kingstown was put on hold after Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident in January of 2023, but the show is finally coming back for its third season this year. Renner recently shared the first set photo from the new season, and fans will be excited to learn that Natasha Marc will be returning to the role of Cherry. Marc played the character in three episodes during the show's first season, and fans have been hoping she would pop up again.

According to Deadline, Marc will appear in the third season, but it's currently unclear how many episodes she will be in. You can read a description of Season 3 here: "In Season 3, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace."

"We're two episodes in, we got eight more to go," Renner told ComicBook.com last month. "I'm only reading [one] episode at a time. So I don't know that much, and wouldn't tell you anyway. But I think it's gonna be pretty exciting. There's a lot of… It's very Kingstown storytelling. It's a lot. It's pretty amazing. It's pretty exciting. I can't wait. We're just about to start Episode Three tomorrow, so let's see how we go."

Hugh Dillion Reacts To Jeremy Renner's Accident:

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon told ComicBook.com last year. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, 'Okay, he's gonna come back.' He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

Stay tuned for more updates about Mayor of Kingstown. You can currently watch the first two seasons on Paramount+.