Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Jeremy Renner Shares First Set Photo

Just a year after a devastating snowplow accident that put his life in jeopardy, Jeremy Renner is officially back in action. The longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star doesn't have any big Hawkeye roles on the horizon (at least that we know about), but he's returning to work on his latest TV show that has garnered solid acclaim over the last couple of years. This week, Renner made his way back to the set of Mayor of Kingstown, getting the ball rolling on the series once again.

Renner and his co-stars had recently teased that work was set to start on Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, but it appears that Wednesday was one of the first days back for the cast. Renner took to social media to share a photo of himself on the set, noting that it was "day one" of the new season. Take a look!

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Return

Renner leads the Mayor of Kingstown cast as Mike McLusky, starring on one of Taylor Sheridan's many Paramount+ projects. The series was renewed for Season 3 this past fall, but the announcement had actually been held for a while, as the production waited for Renner to recover from his injuries.

Shortly after his accident occurred early this year, he sent a message to co-star and series co-creator Hugh Dillon to assure he'd be okay.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon told ComicBook.com. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."