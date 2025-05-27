John Krasinski’s Comments on Returning in The Office Spinoff Should Have Fans Excited

Is former paper salesman Jim Halpert headed to The Paper? John Krasinski, who played Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s resident prankster on all nine seasons of The Office, reveals he is open to making a stop by the offices of The Truth Teller, a failing newspaper located in Toledo, Ohio. Domhnall Gleeson, who co-stars with Krasinski in the just-released Apple TV+ adventure movie Fountain of Youth, leads the cast of the spinoff series that includes Krasinski’s longtime Office co-star Oscar Nuñez (reprising his role as Oscar Martinez).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Office showrunner Greg Daniels created the spinoff with Michael Koman (Nathan For You) and is showrunning the new series set to stream on Peacock in September.

“I would do anything for that guy,” Krasinski told Entertainment Tonight when asked about reuniting with Daniels on The Paper. “He calls, I’ll show up.”

Play video

Gleeson is “amazing,” Krasinski added of the Harry Potter and Star Wars actor. “He’s one of my favorite actors. I remember we were in Cairo [filming Fountain of Youth], and he said, ‘Can I talk to you about something?’ And it was real serious. He said, ‘I just got offered this part in The Paper. What do you think?’”

“I said, ‘You’ve got to do it,’” Krasinski continued. “He’s like, ‘I think it’s going to be really good.’ I said, ‘As long as Greg is behind it, it’s going to be great.’ We’re all so supportive. The whole cast [of The Office] was texting about these guys making their show. It’s going to be awesome.”

The Paper also stars Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Melvin Gregg (Nine Perfect Strangers), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), and Tim Key (The End of the F***ing World) as the staffers of The Truth Teller. Nuñez recurs alongside Nancy Lenehan (Veep), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), Tracy Letts (Homeland), and Allan Havey, who appeared as Henry Bruegger — a Brussels sprouts farmer and father of Nora Kirkpatrick’s Esther Bruegger — in The Farm episode of The Office that doubled as a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff fronted by Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute.

THE PAPER (IMAGE VIA NBC/PEACOCK)

“Greg and Michael have invited us into the familiar world of the workplace, or should we say the office place? It’s a comedy, and it’s called The Paper,” Nuñez said during the NBC upfronts earlier in May.

Gleeson, Nuñez, and Impacciatore are “three members of a wonderful ensemble cast of underdog characters that are banding together to keep journalism alive,” Gleeson added. “My character has the unwavering optimistic belief that he can turn The Truth Teller to the glory of its heyday… And, if you’re wondering, I will not be using this Irish accent.”

The Paper, from the universe of The Office, premieres this fall on Peacock.