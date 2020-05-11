The Office Cast Reunites for John Krasinski's Some Good News

John Krasinski is the nicest man in Hollywood. Weeks after launching a new YouTube channel called Some Good News at the height of the coronavirus shutdown, Krasinski has done the unimaginable — he hosted and officiated an online wedding for a pair of fans of The Office, the show that made the actor household name. Not only did he get the couple's favorite musician in Zac Brown to sing a song, but he also made a moment the fans will never forget. He surprised the newlyweds with the entire cast from the hit sitcom.

The impromptu reunion included Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, and Angela Kinsey — so yeah, virtually the entire workforce of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. Better yet, the cast recreated — or tried to recreate, as much one can through Zoom — a heartfelt moment where the group did a coordinated dance prior to the wedding of Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Fischer).

You can see the epic video in its entirety above. As Krasinksi says towards the tail end of the video, it's the one and only wedding he'll be performing on Some Good News — and it's probably the closest to an actual reunion of the show we'll ever see. Despite one former NBC executive expressing the interest in rebooting the show for Peacock, Greg Daniels previously told ComicBook.com he had yet to have serious conversations with someone from the streamer.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels told us. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," he added. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.