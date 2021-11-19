Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Documentary in the Works

A Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary is going to air on Discovery+. The news comes as the legal battle between the former couple bubbles in the background. Discovery’s two-part effort will be handled by Optomen. Johnny vs. Amber is shaping up to be a massive draw for the streamer as fans of Depp are eager to see the case in a new light. In the documentary, there will be interviews with lawyers representing both sides of this case and people close to the situation. Also of note for people following this all at home, there will be archive footage and audio clips that the public has never had access to in the past. Nick Hornby and Fran Baker are aboard as executive producers for Ottoman. On the Discovery side of things Matt Reid will handle executive duties. In an age where streaming content can have a hard time carving out a niche, this will likely do numbers as new viewers see the details of their case for the first time.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence,” Hornby told Deadline.

During a press conference, the embattled Pirates star said that he would continue to play the character at kids’ birthday parties if that meant keeping the fans happy.

“I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow,” Depp said. “I’ll go to somebody’s house, man, I’ll perform at your kid’s birthday party at this point.”

He continued, “I don’t need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away. That’s the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box – literally Captain Jack in a box – and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line.”

