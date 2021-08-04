Johnny Depp Wins Legal Battle Involving Amber Heard Donation

✖

Johnny Depp just won a victory in his legal case against Amber Heard. In court, a New York judge partially granted the star’s petition to see if Heard actually donated the $7 million she received in the divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been vocal about that move for a while. Now, there will have to be some accounting for those funds. ACLU officials will release documents that confirm if the donation took place or not. Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew told USA Today, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.” This is just another part of what is a long legal battle between the two actors.

Last year, the Pirates of the Caribbean star challenged both Heard and The Sun in the United Kingdom. He sued to claim that the publication libeled him when referring to him as a “wife-beater” in some coverage. There was a lot of back and forth before a High Court judge ruled that the 2018 statement was “substantially true” as the judge said he “did assault Ms. Heard.” So, things continue to be contentious in all legal proceedings between the two.

Depp told fans that he was thankful for any and all support from the fans after he was removed from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts franchise.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," Depp said in that statement. "Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he continued before noting that "the surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

