High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Trailer Released

The official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 has arrived. The two-minute spot expands on this season's adventure, which will follow the crew's adventure to Camp Shallow Lake, a two-week excursion which will involve a performance of Frozen.

Based on the footage, EJ (Matt Cornett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) have seemingly been bumped up to leading stars. In the trailer, Gina remarks that she'll be "going out for the lead" while EJ is set to direct the musical production. Both characters are featured more prominently than their co-stars, including the two leads from previous seasons.

Joshua Bassett's Ricky is present at camp, but is featured in a limited capacity throughout this trailer. Olivia Rodrigo, who has skyrocketed to superstardom since High School Musical The Series began in fall 2019, also shows face in numerous blink or miss it frames. Rodrigo's role as Nini has been reduced from regular to recurring, indicating she will only appear in a few episodes this season.

Joining the cast for Season 3 will be Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), TIME Magainze's "100 Most Influential People" Jojo Siwa (The J Team), and original High School Musical cast-member Corbin Bleu. Ferguson and Siwa will both appear in guest star capacities, with the former playing a family friend of Rodrigo's Nini and the latter portraying an alum from Camp Shallow Lake. Bleu is the latest High School Musical OG to return for this streaming series, as Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh both made cameo appearances in the inaugural season. All original cast-members play themselves in the show, as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set in a fictionalized version of East High School, the school where the movie trilogy was filmed.

Previous seasons of the show tackled the original High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast for its culminating performances. Both runs have been critically acclaimed, with the first season taking home a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and the second collecting three Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Season 3 will be the shortest of the lot so far, totaling just eight episodes compared to the previous 12 and 10 from the first two seasons. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, as confirmed this past May.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series begins streaming its latest season on July 27, exclusively on Disney+.