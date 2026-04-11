Jon Hamm’s Returning Crime Series With 86% on RT Is a Streaming Success in the United States

A returning Jon Hamm crime series just returned to Apple TV for its second season and it has been a huge success when it comes to streaming numbers. Hamm has had a lot of success over his career, and it all kicked off with his television roles. He was the lead actor on Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, where he won a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. He also appeared in Fargo from 23023 to 2024, and had a major role in the Taylor Sheridan series Landman from 2024 to 2025. However, he is now back in the lead role of his own series, a dark comedy crime drama that just launched its second season on April 3.

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According to FlixPatrol, the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors is off to a big start, jumping all the way into the second spot in the rankings for TV shows on Apple TV. Only Shrinking, which released the final episode of its third season this week, sits ahead of it in the rankings.

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 is Off to a Big Start

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Your Friends & Neighbors just launched its second season on April 3 with the premiere episode “We’re Here Until We’re Not.” Unlike the first season, which premiered in 2025, only one episode of Season 2 hit on opening day, whereas Season 1 premiered with two episodes. However, this is a good thing because the numbers suggests that not only are people flooding to Apple TV to watch the new season, but they are catching up with the first season again as well.

As a catch up, Your Friends & Neighbors first season was about a New York hedge fund manager named Coop (Jon Hamm), a man who gets fired from his job, but wants to keep his wealthy lifestyle. To do so, he begins stealing from his neighbors to ensure that he can keep up with the high-finance life he and his family was accustomed to. While, at first, he figured stealing from his ultra-wealthy neighbors would go unnoticed since they owned so much anyway, things started to get out of control.

The first season ended with Coop arrested for murder when he slipped on a dead man’s blood while robbing a house and ends up on trial for murder. However, the big twist here was that Paul died by suicide and his wife threw away his suicide note and made it look like an execution style murder, which cleared Coop of all charges. Now free again, his old company offers him his job back, but he decides he likes stealing better and nabs a painting from his old boss’s house and decides to move on.

That leads to Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2, where Coop continues to commit robberies to maintain his luxurious lifestyle, which should have all sort of problems. It all started with someone new discovering Coop’s secret, and the lies and deception starts all over again. The first season had a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the second season has an 88% RT score, which likely explains the big streaming numbers, as well as the news that a Your Friends & Neighbors third season was also greenlit.

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