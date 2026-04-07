2 Years on, Apple’s Wildest Sci-Fi Show Returns With First Look as 2026 Release Confirmed

The multiverse is a concept that science fiction fans and comic book readers have been thinking about for decades, and mainstream entertainment has finally caught up to the idea. Not only is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the midst of The Multiverse Saga, spanning multiple franchises and universes on the big screen, but this decade has also given us a Best Picture Oscar winner that’s all about the concept at its core (2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, of course). It’s too good an idea to let go off, which makes today’s news all the more exciting.

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Apple TV has revealed fresh details about the next batch of episodes for another hit sci-fi series from the streamer, Dark Matter. Not only have they confirmed that Dark Matter Season 2 will premiere August 28th (with new episodes dropping weekly well into October), but they’ve revealed the plot synopsis for the new batch of episodes. These new episodes mark the return of Dark Matter after a nearly two-year absence, quickly becoming par for the course with streaming shows, but are also gearing up to answer a question that’s been a decade in the making, as Season 2 appears to be moving well beyond the events of the Blake Crouch novel that the series is based on.

Dark Matter Reveals Season 2 First Look After Two-Year Wait

Starring Joel Edgerton and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Dark Matter follows physics professor Jason Dessen (Edgerton), who is abducted one night and wakes up in an alternate universe, with the man responsible for the kidnapping revealed to be another version of himself. As Apple TV has confirmed, Season 2 of the series will pick up some time later, as the Dessen family can “settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.” Jason is still obsessed with the Box, though, which leads to trouble, especially as Dayo Okeniyi’s Leighton “chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.”

As fans of the original book that Crouch published in 2016 may have realized, the new season of Dark Matter is finally delivering on the ending of the book, which itself never got a proper sequel. The next batch of episodes will be all new material, and even reading the book ahead of time means that you may not be able to figure out what happens next.

Normally, this might be a reason to panic, but the good news for fans of the show and hte novel is that Crouch is heavily involved in the series. The author serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry; and every episode of Dark Matter Season 2 is co-written by both Crouch and Ben-Zekry.

Dark Matter Season 2 also stars Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel. The first episode of Season 2 premieres on August 28, with the Season 2 finale set to debut on October 30.