HBO’s Criminally Underrated New Series Renewed for Season 2 (But Fans May Have to Wait)

The impending merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount has fans anxious about the future of Hollywood. New leadership at any Hollywood studio that has been consolidated into another often means job loss and a change in priorities. As a result, it remains to be seen how WB’s plans for the DCU or even their high-profile Harry Potter reboot at HBO will be handled when a new boss walks in after the merger’s completion. Indicators so far have been that the premium cable brand won’t be affected, which is good news for fans of weird and bizarre programming that HBO has been releasing in recent years, including one that just arrived last month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today brings word from HBO that their hit new unscripted series Neighbors, which premiered back in February, is officially coming back and has been renewed for Season 2. The renewal comes just ahead of the Neighbors season finale, which premieres this Friday on HBO, with new episodes of the series bringing in over 2.9 million global cross-platform viewers. Despite a mixed critical reception, the series sits at 58% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 64% Audience rating, Neighbors is a fascinating series that rivals HBO’s funniest comedies, and new episodes are very welcome.

HBO Renews Hilarious New Series Neighbors for Season 2

Each episode of Neighbors details the real-life conflict between actual neighbors and the “chaotic and complicated disputes” at the heart of these disagreements, along with the lengths that they’ll go to in order to get their way. One episode sees a pair of former friends fighting over a small strip of land between their homes, which can’t be bigger than five square feet, and the extreme measures they go to in order to try and “win” the fight. For fans of Tim Robinson’s shows, including HBO’s The Chair Company, it’s a series that will remind you there are some bizarre people out in the world, and some of their feuds carry decades of lore.

Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, Executive Producers and Directors, quote: “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the amazing teams at HBO, A24, Central, Gummy Films, and Genma Pictures on another season of Neighbors,” Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, Executive Producers and Directors, said in a statement. “They placed so much trust in us and gave us the freedom to create the show we always envisioned. Thank you to all the incredible neighbors who bravely shared their stories and welcomed us into their lives to make the first season possible. We can’t wait to get back out in the field and introduce audiences to the Neighbors they never knew they had.”

As exciting as the renewal of Neighbors for Season 2 is for fans of the show, there’s only one bad thing about this announcement: how long we might have to wait for more. It’s worth noting that Neighbors Season 1 began production back in 2024, taking over two years to find, film, and edit the “unfiltered and intimate portraits of everyday people” that are in each episode. That timeline could mean that new episodes of Neighbors may not return to HBO for another two years, unless production on the next batch has already begun in secret.

In truth, there’s no shortage of bizarre people to find in America with distinct and weird disagreements they have with their neighbors over the pettiest of disputes, meaning this show could go on for years and never repeat itself. For those of us watching and enjoying it, hopefully that’s the case.