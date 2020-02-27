Josh Brolin and Brad Pitt to Team on New Amazon Sci-Fi Series Outer Range

Amazon Studios has announced that Thanos himself Josh Brolin is making the leap to television and will star in the new mystery drama series Outer Range. Created by playwright Brian Watkins, Brolin will executive produce the series which hails from Brad Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment. The series will follow Brolin’s character Royal Abbot, a Wyoming Rancher fighting for his family and way of life who must “grapple with the unknown” after making a discovery of an unfathomable mystery on his land. What that “unfathomable mystery” is unclear but the vagueness of the logline seems to imply something unexpected.

This doesn’t seem like much of a stretch for Brolin who starred in No Country for Old Men which had a similar plot, it remains to be seen if the “unfathomable mystery” in the series will be of a sci-fi nature or not, making it different from the Coen bros. film. Outer Range will mark Brolin’s return to television, marking his first extended role since his short lived 2003 series Mister Sterling. Previously he also appeared on The Young Riders for 67 episodes in the early 1990s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since appearing on Mister Sterling, a political drama created by none other than news pundit Lawrence O’Donnell, Brolin made a name for himself as a feature film actor including the previously mentioned No Country for Old Men, plus movies like Oliver Stone’s W., True Grit,

Men in Black 3, Oldboy, Sin City: A Dame to KIll For, and Inherent Vice.

Most movie fans know Brolin for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Thanos. Brolin appeared in four films in the MCU as the “Mad Titan,” making his debut in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and finally being defeated by the Avengers in last year’s Avengers: Endgame. He’ll reprise the role for the upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If..? which will debut on the Disney+ streaming platform next year.

The actor will next be seen in director Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Dune which debuts in theaters later this year. He’ll also star in Flag Day opposite Sean Penn, Miles Teller, and Katheryn Winnick. Considering his past in the MCU as one of its biggest villains, it’s unclear if he will reprise his role of Cable in a new Deadpool movie now that Marvel Studios is developing a third film with the character.

Will you tune in for Brolin’s new Amazon TV series? Sound off in the comments below!