Josh Peck Reunites With Miranda Cosgrove for iCarly Season 2

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon fans got a pretty hearty dose of nostalgia, when the beloved live-action series iCarly returned for a modern-day revival. Across its first season, fans were delighted by new takes on Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and those in her orbit — and in the upcoming sophomore season, another blast from the past will be on the way. As People.com recently revealed, Josh Peck will be reuniting with Cosgrove, who he previously starred alongside on Drake & Josh, in Season 2. Peck is set to play Paul, an “aggressive” and “ambitious” manager of Carly’s.

“Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play,” Peck explained in the report. “Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I’m excited to be able to be a part of what they’re creating.”

“I think there’s a really good chance that he’s gonna be in the second season that we’re filming right now,” Cosgrove previously told E! News. “I don’t know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he’d do an episode.”

The iCarly revival takes place 10 years after the original show ended, which had Carly moving from Spencer’s home to live with her dad, who was still serving in the Air Force. 10 years later Carly gets the gang back together to start up iCarly again, and Spencer and Freddie are all-in. Also in the mix is Carly’s best friend Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), but there are some returning side characters too, including Carly’s arch-nemesis Nevel.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

