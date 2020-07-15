Mark Millar Updates Jupiter's Legacy Fans on Status of Netflix Series

✖

It's been over a year and a half since Netflix announced the cast of their adaptation of Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy. Some updates have come about since then with set photos making their way online and a behind-the-scenes showrunner shuffle, but for the past few months it's been mostly radio silence. One fan took it upon themselves to ask the man himself, with the fan-favorite writer revealing: "FX team busy on that right now. This show is like a big Marvel movie over 8 episodes so a huge amount of post-prod work. It's a wee while yet, but you'll love it."

The series tells the tale of multiple generations of superheroes including the first that received their powers in the 1930’s and their superpowered children and grandchildren in the modern day that can't adapt to level of heroism expected of them.

The show's cast includes Josh Duhamel as family patriarch Sheldon Sampson, aka the Utopian. Leslie Bibb plays Sheldon's wife Grace, aka Lady Liberty. Their children are Chloe, played by Elena Kampouris, and Brandon, played by Andrew Horton. Rounding out the cast is Ben Daniels as the family's Uncle Walter, aka Brain-Wave and Mark Wade as The Flare, a hero whose career ended early due to an accident.

Marvel's Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight was initially attached to the series but departed a few months into filming on the series. Actor Chase Tang, who plays the supervillain Baryon in the show, confirmed to ComicBook.com last year that show writer Sang Kyu Kim stepped up to the plate and served as showrunner for the remainder of the series. Millar had previously pegged the series as premiering in the later part of 2020 but it's unclear if that timetable has changed due to the coronavirus.

The Jupiter’s Legacy television series is part of the slate of new content being created based on the comic book works of Mark Millar after Netflix purchased Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld. Comics including Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter are also in development as feature films at Netflix in addition to an animated series of Supercrooks. The first original title Millar debuted under his Netflix deal, The Magic Order, is also being produced as a series for the streaming service with Aquaman director James Wan attached.

