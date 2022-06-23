Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Final Season Trailer Released

Following the highly anticipated release of the long-awaited sequel Jurassic World Dominion, the dino-sized adventures of the Jurassic World franchise aren't over quite yet, as the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is debuting on Netflix next month. While there's plenty of excitement around the upcoming release of the new season, its debut comes with some bittersweet feelings, knowing that audiences will be saying goodbye to the beloved characters. To prepare for Season 5, Netflix has released an official trailer for the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which you can check out below before the episodes debut on July 21st.

"At this final chapter in the story, our campers are at a crossroads," Executive Producer Scott Kreamer shared in a statement. "On the one hand, they have never been closer to getting home, but on the other, they have never been in more danger of never seeing their families again. There is no clear path forward. They must simultaneously battle to survive the dinosaurs, as well as those that threaten these same creatures' existence."

In Season 5, the arrival of Kenji's father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

As if the series itself isn't engaging enough, Jurassic World fans will surely want to tune in to catch a callback to not just Dominion, but the original Jurassic Park, courtesy of an iconic can of Barbasol shaving cream. Dominion director Colin Trevorrow previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter about the fate of the can, "If you happen to watch our animated show, Camp Cretaceous, there may be an answer to that in Season 5, which is coming in July. There may or may not be [an answer]. We'll see."

Catch the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous when it premieres on July 21st.

