Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Explains How Famous Barbasol Can Returned in Dominion

One of the most memorable scenes in the original Jurassic Park was the encounter Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) had with the dilophosaurus in the rainstorm, which not only featured him getting killed by the creature, but also confirmed how his plans to steal dino DNA from InGen on behalf of Biosyn were thwarted when he dropped a Barbasol can full of samples. The can mysteriously appeared in Jurassic World Dominion with no explanation, though the final season of the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has revealed how the artifact was recovered, yet it might not be an answer that fans are too happy with.

WARNING: Spoilers for Season 5 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

In Jurassic Park, Nedry dropped the can and it tumbled down rocks, with mud ultimately falling upon the canister and completely covering it in a relatively remote part of the park. In Camp Cretaceous, Dodgson, who originally gave Nedry the can, is exploring Isla Nublar and stumbles across it in the dirt.

In Jurassic World Dominion, as Dodgson (Campbell Scott) is preparing his escape from the rampaging dinosaurs, the can is merely seen in the background of his office and is given no other explanation.

To most fans, this will likely be a relatively disappointing explanation for the return of the can. It was made clear in Jurassic Park that the embryos contained inside the can wouldn't last very long, so the recovery of the can in Camp Cretaceous doesn't serve any underlying purpose that might have explained how Biosyn was able to advance their genetics research. Given that the entire concept of the franchise is predicated on the idea that DNA from dinosaurs was discovered in insects trapped in amber, some fans wondered if the can could have a similar significance in the plot of Dominion.

While fans appreciated the Easter egg in Dominion, its brief appearance triggered more questions than answers. Rather than giving any sort of backstory for the recovery of the can, or even a random character stumbling across it, the idea that Dodgson would find the can that was explicitly shown to be getting covered in mud nearly 30 years ago will likely come across as a bit convoluted, though some fans will likely appreciate getting any explanation as opposed to leaving that Easter egg a complete mystery.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now streaming on Netflix.

