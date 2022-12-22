Justified Showrunner Reveal Which Celebrity Helped Get Revival Made

Justified star Timothy Olyphant revealed which celebrity helped get the reboot off the ground. The showrunners for the revival talked to Entertainment Weekly about getting back into the saddle with Rylan Givens. In a story, Michael Dinner explained that Quentin Tarantino is a big fan of the property. While shooting Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, the director spoke to Olyphant about City Primeval. Now, fans might not know that this novel features Givens. But, the attempts to get it adapted have fallen short multiple times. However, with the support of such a successful filmmaker, some of the decision-makers were more inclined to listen. It's a good thing they did, because the fanbase reacted with basically widespread acceptance.

"One day the phone rang and it was Tim Olyphant who said, 'I've been sitting on the set with Quentin, and we were talking about this book, City Primeval. We thought it would make a great year of Justified.' So we started kicking around the idea, and FX was into it," Michael Dinner revealed. "It was very complicated to put together because the rights situation was a little murky — part of the rights belonged to the estate, part belonged to MGM which was going to make this movie several times, and it took a while to get it going, but then we did."

FX Excited About Justified Revival

"'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment previously shared in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

"When 'Justified' concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter added. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."

