Kal Penn And Sean Astin To Guest Star On ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory is about to get some big name guest stars soon in Kal Penn and Sean Astin, and Amy and Sheldon better get prepared.

Kal Penn and Sean Astin will be guest-starring in a new episode of Big Bang as Dr. Campbell and Dr. Pemberton respectively. They play two physicists who manage to accidentally confirm Amy and Sheldon’s super-asymmetry theory they’ve been working on together (via TV Line), though the airdate of the episode isn’t known at this time.

The couple’s super-asymmetry theory has been put to the test over the last few episodes, including when they thought it had been disproven by a Russian paper. They would learn later though that the Russian paper was only partially right, and now it seems thanks to the help of Penn and Astin they will find out their theory is much more than that.

Amy Farrah Fowler is played by Mayim Bialik, and she recently shared a heartfelt message on YouTube to her followers after working out the final season of the show.

“It feels really weird. Usually, when things end, they end right away,” Bialik said. “It’s not like, ‘This is gonna end in 23 episodes’. So it means that we have a whole season. We have through the end of April to explore what our writers are gonna give us and my first thought was like, ‘Does this mean that, like, crazy things are gonna happen in season 12?’ I don’t know.”

Bialik joined the show in season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite. While Penny was always an important part of the show, the series got a much-needed injection of freshness when Bialik and Melissa Rauch became regular cast members. As for why the series is ending in the first place, Jim Parsons decided not to renew his contract and pursue other projects, and the show was always predicated on having Sheldon, Leonard, and Penny as part of the group. Without one of them, Chuck Lorre always said he would have to end the series

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.