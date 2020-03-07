Katy Keene “Chapter Eight: It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Eight: It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding,” the March 26 episode of Katy Keene. As has been the case with the show’s first season thus far, the episode will see Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends each put in complex and seemingly impossible situations as they work in furtherance of their bright lights, big city dreams. For Katy, that means taking on a daunting task for an important apprenticeship while Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) has to open up to his father about his alter ego, Ginger. What should be a bright spot in the episode — Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday — also sounds like it will end up going a little awry as well.

Set several into the future as compared to Riverdale, Katy Keene follows the adventures of Katy along with her friends Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge, and Pepper as they attempt to make their dreams of fame and fortune come true be it as a fashion designer in the case of Katy, a musician in the case of Josie, a Broadway star in the case of Jorge, or the next Andy Warhol in the case of Pepper.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Eight: It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) below.

WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde). The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters). Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) back. Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Eight: It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding” debuts March 26.