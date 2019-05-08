Katy Keene Stars Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray Celebrate Series Order, Share New Poster

Today, it was announced that The CW will officially be bringing Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene onto the small screen, and it looks like two of the series’ stars are pretty excited about that news.

Lucy Hale, who plays the show’s titular character, recently reacted on Twitter to the show getting a series order for the 2019-2020 season. As Hale put it, she is “actually in tears” about the announcement, and is excited for everyone to see the show. Attached to the tweet was a pretty awesome teaser poster for the show, which features a collage of photos of the show’s ensemble.

KATY KEENE is officially picked up to series and I’m actually In tears. So excited about this next chapter. This show is all about hope and pursuing dreams and the friendships & relationships that bond it all. Actually can’t wait for you all to see this. pic.twitter.com/5aPjqrrYM5 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 8, 2019

Ashleigh Murray, who will be reprising her role as Josie McCoy in the series, also reacted to the news in a heartwarming way, saying that her playing “a girl just trying to make it in NYC” will mirror her real life in a way.

I‘m playing a girl just trying to make it NYC while actually having been. that. girl. for last 11 yrs. New York City. We deserve each other boo, JUST ACCEPT IT. #KatyKeene https://t.co/ljHromkf3u — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) May 8, 2019

The Katy Keene series will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. The series will be set years after the high school-set events of Riverdale.

Also in the cast of Katy Keene are Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge/Ginger Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

For the uninitiated, Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who first debuted in 1945. Dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”, Katy was a model, actress, and singer who juggled her career with her personal life. The character fell out of print in the early 1960s, only to be revived in the 1980s. The character has only made a few appearances in recent years, including in 1994’s Archie Meets the Punisher.

The pilot will be written by Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of whom serves as showrunner for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as CCO for Archie Comics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie CEO Jon Goldwater.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.