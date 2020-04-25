Katy Keene: "Chain of Fools" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official episode synopsis for "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools", the upcoming episode of Katy Keene set to air on Thursday, May 7th. Life continues to get ever more complicated for Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends but it seems that in "Chain of Fools" Pepper's (Julia Chan) hustles and lies to get her own dream off the ground may finally be coming to light just as the Pepper Plant is preparing to officially open. On top of that, Katy's personal life continues to be a challenge leading to additional stress in an already complicated situation.

As fans have seen over the course of Katy Keene's first season thus far, Pepper isn't exactly who she presents herself to be. She presents herself as a socialite, but that may not exactly be the case. She hasn't been entirely honest about who her father is or what she has versus what she doesn't and has a past doing some questionable things in order to advance her own aims. However, now it sounds like her friends are about to discover the truth about Pepper, something Chan previously hinted about in an interview with TV Insider.

I think she’s very convincing, but yes, we’ll see a sort of glimmers of suspicions coming from the friends. I mean, I don’t see how they couldn’t really. [Laughs] Like I said, she does pull off a lot and she does get things done, which is the other thing: The Pepper Plant did open and you know, the musical does get made and you know, people get introduced to the right people [there]," Chan said. "She knows the people she says she does, for the most part, so I don’t blame them for believing her. Like, I know this woman and I’m sure you have met this woman too. She exists. There’s holes to her tales, but there’s a lot of truth to it, too. But yes, they do start to suspect something and the drama comes from watching her, you know, navigate the hot water."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools" below.

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? – With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Julia Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Lucy Hale), Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren’t adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy’s (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Jorge takes on a few extra jobs to help with his parents’ financial predicament. Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Evelyn Yves.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools" airs May 7th.

