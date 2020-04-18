Katy Keene Synopsis: “Who Can I Turn To?”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?” the episode of Katy Keene set to air on April 30th. The series’ first season thus far has followed Katy (Lucy Hale) as she sets out to make her dreams of being a famous and influential fashion designer come true with Katy making some important moves along the way. In this upcoming episode, it seems like several of the threads of Katy’s life begin to come together even as she’s worn thin by some of the challenges and stresses those threads have created.

The episode will center around the “Meta Gala” which seems like it will be an important event not just for Katy, but for Pepper (Julia Chan) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) as well as Pepper uses the event to promote Josie as well as the Pepper Plant while Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) continues to deal with his own identity, but finds out something about his parents that may prove interesting. There’s also the matter of KO (Zane Holt) who may unintentionally cause trouble for Katy. The episode is directed by Back to the Future Star Lea Thompson. You can check out the full synopsis for yourself below.

HIDING YOUR FEELINGS – With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Lucy Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Julia Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents. Meanwhile, KO (Zane Holtz) asks for Katy’s help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy. Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Sara Saedi.

Katy Keene airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?” is set to air on April 30th. Every episode of Katy Keene will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.