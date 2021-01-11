Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Addresses Luke Cage and Jessica Jones Returns

✖

Now that Disney and Marvel Studios are slowly regaining the film and television rights to Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the like, it stands to reason Kevin Feige and his team will begin to use them at one point or another. The House of Ideas has yet to officially announce plans for the return of those characters that popped up in Netflix's DefendersVerse, and Feige and his team are already working on content for the foreseeable future for both theaters and Disney+. Though the studio is booked solid for the next few years, the producer says to "never say never" when it comes to Marvel characters.

"Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus," Feige told Deadline during Sunday's WandaVision press day. "But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

Between now and the end of 2023, Marvel Studios has a dozen separate television series planned — a total that includes a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special for Christmas 2022. While that slate is rather full at the moment, the characters could theoretically pop up in other properties prior to getting their own franchise — if they get their own franchise at all.

Take Charlie Cox's Daredevil as an example. After the Netflix series was cancelled and a massive fan movement was launched, it's appearing increasingly likely the character could end up appearing in Spider-Man 3 in some shape, way, or form.

"Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," Cox told us last spring.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

All of the "DefendersVerse" shows are now streaming on Netflix.

What characters from the Netflix shows do you hope to see brought into the MCU first?