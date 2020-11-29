Save Daredevil Trends as Rights Officially Return to Marvel
For fans of Netflix's Daredevil today, Sunday, November 29th, is a big day as it is the day that the reported two-year moratorium on the live-action rights to the property expire and revert back to Marvel. For fans, that comes with the hope that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios will begin using Daredevil and his associated supporting characters in future film or television projects and now they're making their hopes heard loud and clear. Fans took to social media to get the #SaveDardevil hashtag trending once again.
Fans of Daredevil have been active advocates for the series since its cancellation two years ago so Sunday's campaign is just the latest but certainly shows how devoted the fanbase is. It's also not just fans who are involved in continuing to support the series. Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently asked fans to sign a long-standing petition to save the show in its "current" Netflix format ahead of the rights reverting. The deadline for that has since passed with the rights reverting today, but the petition gathered over 400,000 signatures -- an impressive number.
For now, what the future looks like for Daredevil is anyone's guess, but fans have come out in force once again to show their support. Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying now!
Must return
I will accept no one other than Charlie Cox for the MCU Daredevil. He must return! @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/dFme7gUOWW— Frankie (@FrankieFraser_) November 29, 2020
Wake them up
After 771 days of a Netflix induced coma of Daredevil, he’s back in the care of Disney & Marvel. Wake up Matt! Same crew, same cast.#SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/62zBGRNxpo— Vitaminless #SaveDaredevil (@Vitaminlesss) November 29, 2020
Officially
Marvel officially got the rights to Daredevil back today. Please #SaveDaredevil and give us a season 4 and beyond of this incredible show! pic.twitter.com/J1eeetduiq— The Death of |Blake| The Villain - 12/17/20 (@Enemies_Allies) November 29, 2020
Finally
daredevil rights are finally back at marvel studios! #savedaredevil pic.twitter.com/3YSbrGyLoB— jessica jones leather jacket (@suckerppunch) November 29, 2020
Another shot
Marvel decided to make one of the best TV shows ever, with themes of faith, murder, and morality. Filled with Emmy worthy performances, beautiful cinematography, and just kick ass stuntwork. It deserves another shot. #SaveDaredevil @Kevfeige pic.twitter.com/kyDZMOTnVE— Lunter (@HunterRL_) November 29, 2020
Today is the day
today is the day, everyone. the Daredevil rights officially go back to Marvel. let’s hope they’ll bring back Daredevil for season 4. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/KRSwf91pAy— Geek Man #SaveDaredevil (@Geek_Mann_) November 29, 2020
Mood
#SaveDaredevil @Kevfeige: logs into twitter
twitter: pic.twitter.com/Afr1aIJVVm— sn0otchie #SaveDaredevil (@sn0otchie) November 29, 2020
Precedent
We were told Young Justice would never come back. We were told The Clone Wars will not come back. But they all came back after cancellation.
What's stopping us from believing Daredevil can come back #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/6c1efymiJj— 𝘿𝙧. 𝙎𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 #SaveDaredevil (@Drr_Sizzle) November 29, 2020
Even Coulson says so!
Say it with me, people…#SaveDaredevil https://t.co/xYOOPr9NIa— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) November 29, 2020
Too amazing
Hello @Marvel, now that the rights are back with, can we bring back the entire cast and crew of @Daredevil to screen?
It's just too amazing to shelve away. Please #SaveDaredevil 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m7KPAUoFUo— I.O (@dedotz55) November 29, 2020