Save Daredevil Trends as Rights Officially Return to Marvel

For fans of Netflix's Daredevil today, Sunday, November 29th, is a big day as it is the day that the reported two-year moratorium on the live-action rights to the property expire and revert back to Marvel. For fans, that comes with the hope that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios will begin using Daredevil and his associated supporting characters in future film or television projects and now they're making their hopes heard loud and clear. Fans took to social media to get the #SaveDardevil hashtag trending once again.

Fans of Daredevil have been active advocates for the series since its cancellation two years ago so Sunday's campaign is just the latest but certainly shows how devoted the fanbase is. It's also not just fans who are involved in continuing to support the series. Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently asked fans to sign a long-standing petition to save the show in its "current" Netflix format ahead of the rights reverting. The deadline for that has since passed with the rights reverting today, but the petition gathered over 400,000 signatures -- an impressive number.

For now, what the future looks like for Daredevil is anyone's guess, but fans have come out in force once again to show their support. Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying now!