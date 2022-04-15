24: Kiefer Sutherland Says Jack Bauer’s Story is Unresolved, Interested in Revival

Kiefer Sutherland doesn’t think Jack Bauer’s story is done yet – and apparently, he’s not yet done with the 24 TV series if it’s not done with him! Sutherland recently did an interview in which he was asked about his time playing the now-iconic special agent Jack Bauer of the Counter-Terrorist Unit. Sutherland made it clear that he still considers 24 to be a highlight of his career – and is still perfect to return to the franchise if called. Hearing Sutherland’s support is no doubt a big signal flare to 24 die-hards who are always looking for a new opportunity to bring the series back (again).

In his full response to GQ, Kiefer Sutherland had this to say about returning for some kind of new 24 revival:

I miss it. It was an incredible experience. I have learned that you’re just better off not to be definitive about your answer of whether you will do something or not do something. I love playing that character. I do believe the story is unresolved. If something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, even if my participation in that were to be limited. My involvement will always be predicated on what I perceive is the quality of the writing. If [original showrunner] Howard Gordon is motivated to do it, we’ll see what happens.

24 ran for eight regular seasons on Fox between 2001 and 2010, with one TV movie (24: Redemption) produced between seasons 6 and 7. When the series ended Sutherland eventually gave in and returned for one “limited event series” in 2014, 24: Live Another Day. While the original series became famous for its high-concept premise of telling hour-long episodes in real-time, Live Another Day cut the format down to a twelve-hour structure and left fans on a very dour cliffhanger ending.

Last we saw Jack Bauer in Live Another Day, he saved the president from both Middle-Eastern terrorists and a plot for a world war within the Chinese government (typical 24) only to lose the love of his life, Audrey, to a sniper. Jack ultimately surrendered to a Russian group in exchange for the freedom of his longtime friend and “girl in the chair,” Chloe O’Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub). So when Kiefer Sutherland says Jack’s story is “unresolved,” he ain’t kidding…

24 was followed by a 2017 reboot series, 24: Legacy, which followed a new protagonist in ex-Army Ranger Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins). Legacy wasn’t nearly as successful, but die-hard fans have called for the franchise to pull all of its elements together for another special event, that could see Jack, Eric, and other franchise favorites all return.

Given the real-life socio-political climate right now, Jack Bauer breaking free and getting payback in Russia wouldn’t exactly upset a lot of people…