Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Cartoon Network Icon, Dies at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, star behind animated shows such as Craig of the Creek and Carol & the End of the World, has sadly passed away at 52. The news was shared through Gregory’s ex-husband, Chester Gregory, on Instagram with a statement, “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room, whose presence carried both fire and grace,” Gregory began. “You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share… So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it,” the message continued. Kimberly Hébert Gregory had gained a lot of fans through shows like Vice Principals (where she played the role of Dr. Belinda Brown in 2016), but animation fans will likely recognize her iconic voice in shows like Craig of the Creek. She brought Craig’s mother Nicole in a way that made her stand out as a character, and truly became an icon with the network in the seven years the show was on the air.

RIP Kimberly Hébert Gregory (1972-2025)

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Gregory will stand out to Cartoon Network fans as the voice of Nicole Williams on Craig of the Creek. Being with the series for its entire seven year run, Nicole had some stand out moments on the animated series. Because while much of it was about Craig and the kids of the titular creek, Nicole (and the other parental figures in the series) were crafted with a very caring hand. She provided some much needed insight for Craig throughout the series, but also revealed some fun aspects of her own personality like her viral shout out to Missy Elliot.

Craig of the Creek series co-creator Dan Levin shared a tribute to Gregory in the wake of her passing on Instagram as well, “On screen, Kimberly played Craig and Jessica’s confident and caring mother, and in the recording booth she extended that same kindness to the cast – treating the kids as if they were her own,” the statement reads. “It was a joy to work with Kimberly. She was always deeply invested in the material, and I can still hear her laugh when the script called for her to do something ridiculous – as is often the case in a cartoon.”

Where to Watch Craig of the Creek

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The co-creator continued with, “Kimberly was incredibly talented and funny, but also empathetic and courageous. A genuine artist and person through and through. I know I speak for the Craig and Jessica crews when I say we’ll miss her deeply.” It’s a loss that’s going to be felt by the world at large, so fans hoping to honor Kimberly Hébert Gregory’s memory for now can do so by revisiting her work with shows like Craig of the Creek streaming with Hulu and HBO Max.

You can also find her in Carol & the End of the World streaming with Netflix as well. She can also be seen with guest starring roles in shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Better Call Saul, The Guest Book, Grey’s Anatomy and more across a very notable career. We extend our condolences to Kimberly Hébert Gregory’s family, friends and loved ones at this time.

via Chester Gregory on Instagram