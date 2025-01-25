Craig of The Creek Ends After Seven Years

Cartoon Network has become a juggernaut when it comes to creating some of the best and most surreal animated series the world has ever seen. Adventure Time, Regular Show, Steven Universe, and Ben 10 are but a few examples of original stories that helped push the cable network to new heights. When it comes to Cartoon Network’s library, animation fans can’t forget about Craig of The Creek. The heartwarming series focusing on the titular character has ended after its seven-year long run and with its series finale, there’s plenty of tears to be shed and memories to relive when it comes to the creek’s adventures.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled on the final episode of Craig of The Creek, be forewarned that we’ll be talking spoiler territory. The final episode of the series, “See You Tomorrow At The Creek” is one that starts with a big moment for Craig and his family. Craig’s older brother, Bernard, is leaving for college and the family he’s leaving behind is both happy and sad for his departure. Following Bernard’s departure, the Creek throws a big party as numerous characters from the show’s past make an appearance. Rather than ending with a big life-changing event, it ends with Craig and his friends enjoying the forest and getting ready to return the next day.

Craig of The Creek: A Tearful Goodbye

The series finale is one that definitely had a lot of emotional heft for fans that have been following the series since it debuted in 2018. Garnering six seasons that totaled one-hundred and eighty episodes, along with a feature-length film, the animated series that first began in 2018 won’t soon be forgotten by fans. You can check out the final moments of the series finale below, with the final episode set to hit Hulu tomorrow, Sunday, January 26th.

In a previous statement on social media, series co-creator stated that they had more stories planned for Craig of The Creek but were ultimately canceled thanks to the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery. Levin’s original statement read, “The infinite talents of the entire crew and cast made the Creek into a living, breathing world. The characters and spaces were rich and nuanced, and it felt like we could have explored them forever. And we certainly had more stories to tell, but, unfortunately, because of this merger, this is the end.”

Craig of The Creek’s Future?

As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been word on the franchise continuing either with a spin-off or sequel in the future. In the past, the series was big enough to garner a spin-off series in Jessica’s Big Little World, an animated show that was skewed to a preschool audience with Craig’s little sister in the starring role. Even if this finale is truly the end of this animated universe, it’s one that did service to the stories and characters that became a major part of Cartoon Network’s expansive roster.

Want to stay updated on all things Cartoon Network? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.