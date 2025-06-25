King of the Hill is coming back for a new revival series of episodes later this Summer, and the animated series is teasing we’ll be seeing a surprise divorce or separation in the new episodes. King of the Hill is coming back with a new series sixteen years after the original ended its airing with Fox, and the new series is going to be taking place nearly a decade after the events of the original. As have been teased through promotional materials for the show thus far, there have been a ton of changes for each of the characters with an entirely new status quo now in place for the revival.

King of the Hill has been steadily revealing looks at how characters have aged through the past few months, and has been teasing some of the big changes that characters will have made in their lives. But it seems like there’s one couple that might be heading towards a divorce as Kahn and Minh Souphanousinphone are seen arguing in the opening for the new episodes. Either they’re going to be already separated or heading towards this separation, but it looks like King of the Hill is kicking off a big shake up either way.

Are Kahn and Minh Getting a Divorce?

Kahn and Minh Souphanousinphone was one of the core relationships of the original King of the Hill series, but they weren’t always a happy one. While the two of them clearly cared about one another, it was a major point of the two that they were usually vain and in search of status. They were always chasing something big that would change their lives, and have gone through their own fair shares of struggles as a result. But it never quite seemed like the two ever reached a breaking point in the original series run.

Just as how many peoples’ lives change in our real, King of the Hill is going to keep its grounded nature and likely change some of the statuses of these character relationships as well. Couple this with the fact that one of the leaked episodes for the new series is reportedly titled “Kahn-scious Uncoupling,” and it really seems like the two are heading for a separation. Now that the two are clearly arguing as one big element of the new opening, it’s likely that their relationship is going to be hit with a big shake up on the show itself.

What Does This Mean for King of the Hill?

If Kahn and Minh are already separated as of the events of the new King of the Hill episodes, it does offer some interesting opportunities to explore for where their paths have taken them next. If it’s something we see play out in the new episodes (which is the more likely option), then it’s a chance to really dig into an element that the original series never got to. King of the Hill has had characters dealing with divorce with Bill’s past, but that’s only one point of view of the process.

It also raises some questions about Connie’s role in their family as well. Because if she’s gone off to school as voice star Lauren Tom has teased (along with some notable changes in her personality), and if she no longer lives with her parents, then divorce might be on the table as a result. It’s something that King of the Hill is likely going to mine a lot of humor and drama from when the new episodes arrive, and we’ll see how it shakes out when it hits Hulu on August 4th.