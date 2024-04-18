Knuckles' warrior quest is far from over. After making his feature film debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles (Idris Elba), last of the Echidna tribe and protector of the Master Emerald, has a new mission: train Green Hills sheriff's deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. A new featurette from Knuckles goes behind the scenes of the Sonic spinoff TV series, which will pit teacher and student against a powerful threat known only as The Buyer (Game of Thrones' Rory McCann).

In the series, which premieres April 26, "Knuckles is having trouble assimilating, and he finds Wade having just been kicked off his bowling team and needing some support," Pally says in the featurette, below. But when The Buyer dispatches his heavily-armed agents to steal Knuckles' power in Reno, Knuckles and Wade's journey of self-discovery becomes a knock-down, drag-out brawl.

Elba and Pally reprise their roles from Sonic 2 alongside special guest stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie. Joining them are Stockard Channing (The West Wing) as Wade's sister, Wanda; Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) as Wendy Whipple, mother of the squabbling siblings; Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up) as the adversarial Agent Mason; Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) as Agent Mason's partner, Agent Willoughby; Julian Barratt (Mindhorn) as Jack Sinclair; and Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as conceited champion bowler "Pistol" Pete Whipple. Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) voices the sage Echidna Pachacamac.

Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2) directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film's signature cinematic animation style to television to expand the Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount Pictures. The six-episode event series is executive produced by Sonic franchise producers Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara. Elba also serves as executive producer with writer John Whittington (who also co-wrote the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3).

All six episodes of Knuckles are streaming April 26 exclusively on Paramount+.