Kung Fu: Nicky Wrestles With Her Actions in "The Architect" Exclusive Clip

Kung Fu returns on Wednesday and when it does, the fan favorite The CW series will find Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) dealing with a challenge unlike anything she's faced before — herself. The midseason finale of Kung Fu saw Nicky confront Bo (Ben Levin) after discovering the truth about him, but the confrontation sees Nicky lose control of herself and her anger, going against everything she's been taught when she nearly kills him. On top of that, the episode revealed that Nicky's father's political opponent planned to run attack ads about her painting her as a violent vigilante, making for a precarious and difficult time for Nicky.

Ahead of Wednesday's new episode, The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "The Architect", highlighting just how those events have impacted Nicky. In the clip, Nicky tries to get back to life as normal teaching classes at the community center, but she's soon overwhelmed by flashbacks of her violent beatdown of Bo. And, from the sounds of things in the official synopsis of the episode, Nicky doubting herself is only the start of the problems. Delta Security's influence is growing more apparent and there's a major discovery that will shock everyone. You can check out the clip in the video player above and the synopsis below.

LOU DIAMOND PHILLIPS DIRECTS — After a campaign ad targets the Shen family, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) takes matters into her own hands. Elsewhere, Delta Security's influence over the city becomes apparent after Ryan (Jon Prasida) makes a shocking discovery at the hospital. Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, and JB Tadena also star. Lou Diamond Phillips directed the episode written by Hayley K. Goldstein).

ComicBook.com spoke Liang ahead of the Season 3 premiere last year and at the time, she said that one of the things she loves about the series is that Kung Fu has real stakes and real consequences for the characters.

"I love that our writers always go there because I think when there are real stakes, there's so much magic in this show and you have to suspend your belief in a lot of ways," Liang said. "But making the characters that we love go through real consequences because of this magic, I think just helps the audience in that world and believe even harder. I think it just lends to the storytelling that our writers are willing to go there and show that this is what happens when this crazy magic does stuff to your family. You can't come out unscathed."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Architect" debuts February 8th.