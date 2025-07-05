Buffy the Vampire Slayer Theory Fixes a Big Angel Problem

Over the course of Angel’s 5 season run, fans saw the vampire with a soul and his crew of allies be a force for good in Los Angeles, though the impact was much larger than just LA. That’s because a prophecy loomed throughout the entire series, and it would hold a number of different effects on the series. Known as the Shanshu prophecy, this prophecy stated that a vampire with a soul would become human (or Shanshu) after his destiny was fulfilled. This was never implicitly realized, however, in the series finale, which ended on an often-debated cliffhanger of its own. That said, one fan has a theory that would not only explain it but would do so in a way that would make one particular episode even more powerful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The Shanshu Prophecy?

Let’s start with the property itself, which was translated by Wesley from an ancient scroll. In the episode, Wesley says, “Shanshu has roots in so many different languages. The most ancient source is the Proto-Bantu and they consider life and death the same thing, part of a cycle, only a thing that’s not alive never dies. It says that you get to live until you die. It says the vampire with a soul, once he fulfills his destiny, will shanshu. Become human. It’s his reward.”

Comment

byu/moses616 from discussion

inANGEL

This property would go on to become a fixture of the series moving forward, as Angel would at times look at it as his ultimate goal, while other times he would fear what that day would bring, especially after seeing visions of his darker side running rampant. Then, at times, he would make peace with it not happening, and then at one point, Spike was thought to be the one the prophecy was actually about, though that was later dismissed.

The Theory Ties It All Together

Due to its importance, it is odd that the series never actually wraps that up in a bow due to the open-ended cliffhanger ending of the show. A theory from Reddit user ComedicHermit, however, wraps this up in a way I had never considered, and it gives a new importance to one of the most heart-wrenching and powerful episodes of the series (and the Buffyverse overall).

ComedicHermit wrote, “My dumb perspective on it: The shanshu prophecy was fulfilled by ‘I will remember you.’ The vampire with a soul will play a pivotal role in the apocalypse (which is an ongoing project rather than a single event) and will ‘die’ after having ‘lived.’ By the time they introduce it as a concept it was already over.”

This changes the rest of the show completely after the hallmark episode of season 1, as everything else that came to pass in the series was always part of the prophecy but not at all as we interpreted it. He had already fulfilled the “lived” part, and would then play his role in the apocalypse all the way to the end, which is where the series leaves off. It helps reframe that ending as well, as with his personal prophecy completed, he’s okay with whatever else this world throws at him, as if he dies, he’s already lived. It’s a truly interesting theory to be sure, and one that I will be thinking about for a while.

Reframing I Will Remember You

During Angel’s first season, there was a two-hour special crossover event. That started with a Buffy episode titled Pangs (which took place during Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 4), which was followed by an Angel episode titled I Remember You. This was the episode that many fans will always remember, as it features a heartbreaking twist that forever changed the relationship between Angel and Buffy.

In the episode, Buffy heads to LA to confront Angel about being in Sunnydale and following her without her knowing. Angel says it was to protect her and stands by his decision, but then they are attacked by a demon that prompts a team-up. They do eventually take down the demon, but not before its blood mixes with Angel’s after the demon is able to cut him, and that’s when Angel realizes he has a heartbeat and is in fact alive.

The episode then plays out in delightful fashion as Angel adapts to his newfound human status, eating everything in the office because he’s so hungry. Later Angel and Buffy find out that due to Angel’s new humanity, the forbidden love curse that turned Angel into a monster doesn’t apply, and they are actually able to be together without worrying about any dark future, at least in theory. After this night to remember, Angel and Doyle track down the demon they thought was dead but is in fact very alive, and when they find him he’s rambling about the end of days and dark prophecies, but in his new state Angel is getting a one-sided beatdown before Buffy arrives takes the demon down, though Angel does help with the demon’s weakness.

In a later conversation with the Oracles, Angel learns that the demon was accurate in its prophecies, because if Angel stays human, it will leave Buffy as the lone person facing the dark forces, and she will die sooner as a result. Angel is able to work out a deal with the Oracles to turn him back into a vampire, but the catch is the entire day has to be erased from existence, and Angel will be the only one to remember it so that history doesn’t repeat itself. Angel tells Buffy all this and she experiences a rollercoaster of emotions as they share these final minutes together, crying and hugging all along the way as Buffy says she will never forget. The final seconds countdown, and suddenly we’re back when Buffy first confronts Angel about coming to Sunnydale, and since Angel remembers what happened, he is prepared for the demon and gets rid of him quickly, leading to a small exchange before Buffy walks out the door.

This all takes on a different meaning knowing that this was perhaps the moment the prophecy was fulfilled, and while it didn’t last as long as he hoped, it was an experience he will forever treasure. Over the course of the next seasons he worries about the prophecy and if he’s doing the right thing, but in this case, he had already received his reward for making a choice that was incredibly difficult but for the good of the world.

Alright, so what do you think about this theory? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Buffy and TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!