Kung Fu Season 2 Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for Kung Fu‘s upcoming second season. The poster features Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) ready to fight with the tag line “Old Enemies. New Legends”. The series is set to return on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c. As for what the tag means, Season 1 of Kung Fu saw Nicky dealing with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), the woman who murdered Nicky’s shifu and who was pursuing Nicky as well in pursuit of the Sword of Liang Daiyu. Nicky ultimately defeated Zhilan and released Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself, but just because Zhilan was apprehended doesn’t mean Nicky’s battle is done. Not only was Chapman upped to series regular for Season 2, a recently released trailer for the upcoming season teased a new challenge for Nicky: her long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao.)

Mia might just be the “unexpected visitor” that ends up rocking the Shen family to their core during a family holiday as teased in the synopsis for the season premiere as well. The recently released synopsis teases that event, as well as a break-in at the Shen household and a new threat in the form of Russell Tan (Kee Chan). You can check out the episode synopsis for “Year of the Tiger: Part 1” below.

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected visitor at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai, and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In addition to Yao, Season 2 of Kung Fu will feature some other new cast members. JP Tadena has joined as Sebastian, the new chef at Harmony Dumplings and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of Russell Tan.

Kung Fu returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c on The CW.