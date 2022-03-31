Kung Fu: Shannon Dang Teases This week’s “Fast & Furious” Episode, “Clementine”

On Season 2 of Kung Fu, the stakes are higher than ever for the Shen family. Not only is Nicky dealing with the looming threat of Russell Tan and Mei-Li and Jin are dealing with big changes at. Harmony Dumplings, but even Althea is dealing with her own big shifts as well. After her attempt to return to the workforce didn’t play out quite the way she wanted, last week’s episode saw Althea decide to go into business for herself. It’s a major girl boss move, but one that will have some challenges of its own. This week’s episode, “Clementine”, will see Althea deal with not only her new venture but also the unexpected theft of her beloved car. It sounds like a heavy story, but speaking with ComicBook.com, Shannon Dang teased that the episode is actually a lot of fun and compared it to the Kung Fu version of Fast & Furious.

“[At the end of last week’s episode] Althea realizes that she wants to be her own boss. And so, episode 204 takes us on her first day as her own CEO. She has this group of really talented workers and employees, and she’s nervous. She’s really excited, but it’s also one of the biggest days of her career and she’s having a hard time hiding her vulnerabilities,” Dang said. “She’s not quite sure what to do or how to lead this company. But she knows that she wants to be perfect and be a great leader. And so, Dennis, the amazing husband that he is, wants to support her and offers to bring some snacks over to her coworkers and her to ease up the tension and have a great first day. In the process, he gets Clementine stolen and Clementine is Althea’s vintage BMW, aka her baby, aka “symbol of her independence and the love of her life. And it’s crazy.”

She continued, “This whole episode revolves around Nicky, Dennis, Althea and the ‘Shooby gang’ looking to find Clementine and rescue her … We call this the ‘Kung Fu Fast Furious’ episode because there’s a lot of cars and flashy parties and car chases. It’s a lot of fun.”

Dang also said that the episode is a great balance between high stakes action and comedy, something that makes the episode even more fun without a lot of effort to be funny.

“It’s very filled with action, this episode, but also comedy,” Dang said. “It’s all high stakes, but every situation is just funny without it trying to be funny.”

The episode synopsis for “Clementine” is as follows: “GIVING UP THE PAST — After finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Elsewhere, when an argument about family causes Henry (Eddie Liu) and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father. Finally, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is forced to make a difficult decision that could cost him his job. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Jon Prasida also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe.”

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Clementine” airs tonight, Wednesday, March 30th.